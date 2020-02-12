Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,131 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.22% of Air Lease worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 1,232.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease stock opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Air Lease Corp has a 12 month low of $31.98 and a 12 month high of $49.96.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $815,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,373 shares in the company, valued at $7,989,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $327,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,008 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,990. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.