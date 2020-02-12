Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals comprises 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $13,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,462,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 717,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,226,000 after buying an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,366,000 after buying an additional 88,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 521,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,466,000 after buying an additional 34,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on APD shares. Barclays increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.83.

APD traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,978. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.89 and a fifty-two week high of $254.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.13.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

