Aircastle (AYR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) is scheduled to be announcing its Q4 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AYR opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.52. Aircastle has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AYR shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen downgraded Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

In other Aircastle news, insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

