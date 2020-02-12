AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) will report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AK Steel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.11). AK Steel reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 156.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AK Steel will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AK Steel.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AK Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.47.

NYSE:AKS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,482,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. AK Steel has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 3.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AK Steel by 227.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AK Steel by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 1,352,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AK Steel by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,236,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,707,000 after buying an additional 1,023,486 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AK Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AK Steel by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 877,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 381,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

