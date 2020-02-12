Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Earnings Results

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

AKAM traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.38. 3,345,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,231. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.05.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

