Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Raised to $115.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.05.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $3.07 on Wednesday, hitting $99.44. 1,803,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,231. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.75. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,655 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,136 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1,172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,786 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 171,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

