Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
AKBTY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Akbank T.A.S. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59.
About Akbank T.A.S.
