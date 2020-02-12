Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

AKBTY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Akbank T.A.S. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

