Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIN. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of AIN traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $74.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,055. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Albany International has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $92.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average of $81.52.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. Albany International had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,076,000 after buying an additional 340,272 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.