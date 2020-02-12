Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the January 15th total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, Director Edward Grebow purchased 6,300 shares of Alcentra Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $57,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,223.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Suhail A. Shaikh purchased 3,000 shares of Alcentra Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,300 shares of company stock worth $130,762 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alcentra Capital by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 240,027 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcentra Capital by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 222,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 49,634 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcentra Capital by 316.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 42,954 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Alcentra Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 37.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABDC remained flat at $$8.90 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.57. Alcentra Capital has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcentra Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

