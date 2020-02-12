Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) Shares Up 7.4%

Alderon Iron Ore Corp (OTCMKTS:AXXDF)’s share price shot up 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, 45,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 2,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock has a market cap of $22.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.

About Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF)

Alderon Iron Ore Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Kami iron ore project that comprises 283 claim units covering an area of 7,075 hectares located in Western Labrador, Canada. The company was formerly known as Alderon Resource Corp.

