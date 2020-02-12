Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 104,733 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 0.3% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $84,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $7.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,518,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,743,257. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.21.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

