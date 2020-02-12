Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,826,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,267 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up 3.1% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.59% of Align Technology worth $788,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 791.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.42.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $9.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $273.61. The stock had a trading volume of 863,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.84 and a twelve month high of $334.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.06.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total transaction of $766,947.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,593.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $1,185,271. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

