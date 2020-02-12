Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) will post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Allakos reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04).

ALLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Allakos by 972.0% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 314,284 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allakos during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,118,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Allakos by 13.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

ALLK stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average of $82.48. Allakos has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $139.99.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

