Allergan plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NYSE:AGN)

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Allergan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Allergan has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allergan to earn $17.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of Allergan stock opened at $200.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Allergan has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $201.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.84. The company has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allergan will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.72.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.