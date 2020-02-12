AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15, RTT News reports. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $987.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AB traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,491. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $35.43.

AB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upped their price target on AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

