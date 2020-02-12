Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Nomura

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price hoisted by Nomura from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura currently has a reduce rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALNY. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.17.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $129.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.68. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $65.81 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $774,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marsha Fanucci sold 75,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,628 shares of company stock worth $24,266,063. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

