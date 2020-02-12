Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Strategic Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $30,509,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.9% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $7.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,517.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,005. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,428.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,294.11. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,529.88. The firm has a market cap of $1,047.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

