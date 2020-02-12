Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,510.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,428.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,294.11. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,529.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,041.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,521.84.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

