Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -1.88

Media headlines about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) have trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a daily sentiment score of -1.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Amazon.com’s ranking:

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $9.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,159.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,077.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,913.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,816.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,313.78.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.