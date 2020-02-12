AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.79

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 256623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.90 price objective (down previously from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 20.1% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 6.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 25.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 23.6% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.