American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37), Yahoo Finance reports. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.38-2.46 EPS.

NYSE AAT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.83. 8,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,530. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.37. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $42.71 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.67.

In other American Assets Trust news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,120,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

