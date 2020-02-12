American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.70. 957,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,353. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.06. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.29.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

