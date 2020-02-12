Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.09-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08-1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Amkor Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.09-0.25 EPS.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amkor Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amkor Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.20 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amkor Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

AMKR traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 33,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,362. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.99. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $15.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $498,132.00. 59.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.