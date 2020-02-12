Analysts Anticipate FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to Announce $2.99 EPS

Brokerages expect FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to announce earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.09. FleetCor Technologies reported earnings of $2.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.44 to $13.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.25 to $15.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FleetCor Technologies.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.33.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $315.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,137. FleetCor Technologies has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,280,000 after buying an additional 26,472 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 41.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

