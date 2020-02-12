Analysts Anticipate Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce sales of $342.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $339.10 million to $346.29 million. Nutanix reported sales of $335.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 61.10% and a negative return on equity of 293.83%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Nutanix from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

NTNX stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.36. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $3,676,693.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,192.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 24,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $800,404.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,376.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,391 shares of company stock worth $16,671,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Nutanix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 14,486,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,265,000 after purchasing an additional 63,502 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 1,076.5% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 179,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

