Analysts Expect Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ampio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. 1,029,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,390. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

