Analysts Expect CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s earnings. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,300. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 10.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

