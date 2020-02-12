Analysts Expect Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) to post $4.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.41 million and the lowest is $3.83 million. Unum Therapeutics reported sales of $3.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $11.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.26 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $25.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Unum Therapeutics.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.07% and a negative net margin of 388.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Unum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Unum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unum Therapeutics by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 75,753 shares in the last quarter. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMRX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 104,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,295. Unum Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

