Analysts Offer Predictions for Harsco Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Harsco in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

HSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

HSC stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Harsco has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,101,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 796,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 156,096 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,995,000 after acquiring an additional 77,169 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

