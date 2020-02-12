Analysts Set Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) Price Target at C$9.08

Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECA shares. Barclays cut Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on Encana from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of TSE ECA opened at C$24.80 on Friday. Encana has a one year low of C$4.86 and a one year high of C$51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.79.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

