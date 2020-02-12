Analysts Set ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Target Price at $71.00

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.
EXLS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.
In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 3,868 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $270,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,394 shares in the company, valued at $15,687,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 5,006 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $371,094.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,122 shares in the company, valued at $83,173.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,246. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.80. 75,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,601. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. ExlService has a twelve month low of $55.34 and a twelve month high of $75.40.
About ExlService
ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.
