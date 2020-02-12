Analysts Set ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Target Price at $71.00

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

EXLS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 3,868 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $270,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,394 shares in the company, valued at $15,687,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 5,006 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $371,094.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,122 shares in the company, valued at $83,173.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,246. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 865.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 202,489 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,081,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 13.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 457,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,634,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 572.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 228.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 43,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.80. 75,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,601. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. ExlService has a twelve month low of $55.34 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

