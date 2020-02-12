Analysts Set Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Price Target at $54.75

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

NYSE TAP opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.18. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $64.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 758.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 705,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 623,700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,184,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,137,000 after purchasing an additional 583,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,106,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,612,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,371,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,029,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,482,000 after purchasing an additional 376,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

