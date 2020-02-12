Analysts Set Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Price Target at $54.75

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.75.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.
NYSE TAP opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.18. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $64.32.
About Molson Coors Brewing
Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.
