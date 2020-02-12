Analysts Set Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) PT at C$26.35

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.35.

VET has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight Capital downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

TSE VET traded up C$0.22 on Friday, hitting C$19.09. 1,258,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,247. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.42. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.13 and a 52-week high of C$36.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.46%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 121.80%.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

