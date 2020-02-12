Ankr 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.53 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Upbit, Bgogo and KuCoin. During the last week, Ankr has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $7.61 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00046839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.98 or 0.06087795 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00058298 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00128316 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001355 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Binance DEX, Upbit, Bilaxy, Bitinka, Sistemkoin, BitMax, ABCC, Hotbit, CoinExchange, KuCoin, Coinsuper, IDEX, Huobi Korea, Coinall, Bgogo, Bittrex and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

