Anne Mccallion Sells 5,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anne Mccallion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $169,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $167,350.00.

PFSI stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $39.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.44.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 9.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,263,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 21,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFSI. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

