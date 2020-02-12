Anne Mccallion Sells 5,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anne Mccallion also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 18th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00.
  • On Thursday, December 5th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $169,100.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 19th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $167,350.00.

PFSI stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $39.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.44.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 9.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,263,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 21,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFSI. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit