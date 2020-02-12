Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $10.86, approximately 435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23.

About Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

