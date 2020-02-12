Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 50.29 and a quick ratio of 50.29.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.
In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.
