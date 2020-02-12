ARAW (ARAW) Hits Market Cap of $6,335.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. ARAW has a total market cap of $6,335.00 and approximately $155.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded down 77.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ARAW token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00046541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $627.60 or 0.06023067 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057648 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024813 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00121257 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001340 BTC.

ARAW (ARAW) is a token. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,228,622,188 tokens. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken

ARAW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

