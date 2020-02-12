Arepacoin (AREPA) Market Cap Hits $72,048.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded 72% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a market cap of $72,048.00 and $30.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045096 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,913,313 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

