Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Short Interest Update

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the January 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ARCC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.99. 2,098,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,435. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.63. Ares Capital has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $19.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 164.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 106.4% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2,681.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Raymond James lowered Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

