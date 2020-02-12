Ares Capital Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%.

Ares Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ares Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 87.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.0%.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.98. 1,388,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.