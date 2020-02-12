Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ares Capital had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of ARCC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,846. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $16.84 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

