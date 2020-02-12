ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 88.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.9%.

ARR opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

