Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) Receives $11.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
Armstrong Flooring stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. Armstrong Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.
About Armstrong Flooring
Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.
