Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) Receives $11.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

Armstrong Flooring stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. Armstrong Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the third quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Armstrong Flooring by 421.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 251,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 203,626 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Armstrong Flooring by 40,855.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 109,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.