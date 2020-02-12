Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Ashland Global worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 2,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $167,616.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.64. 403,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,972. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $81.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

