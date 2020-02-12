Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASPU. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.25 million, a PE ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $66,616.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $16,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 21,281 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $155,351.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,589 shares of company stock worth $669,432 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aspen Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.