Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Short Interest Update

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 891,100 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the January 15th total of 712,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 379,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.75. 517,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,270. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.55. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $96.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 952.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.43.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

