Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Assurant updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 10.13-10.50 EPS.

Shares of AIZ stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,845. Assurant has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $140.03. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 43.45%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles John Koch sold 19,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,589,197.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,236. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

