Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.95

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $1.97. Astrotech shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 8,550 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a market cap of $10.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

