Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $696.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

In related news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $170,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,241 shares in the company, valued at $583,381.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 131,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 31,294 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 488,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 86,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $8,133,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 161,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 63,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

